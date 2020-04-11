China Records 46 New Cases Of COVID-19 As Country Begins To Ease Restrictions

Raising concerns of a fresh wave of coronavirus infections in China, the National Health Commission reported 46 new cases on April 10 including at least 42 travellers. The latest tally was more than 42 COVID-19 infections recorded on April 9. The total infections in China since the coronavirus outbreak began in December 2019, has now reached to 81,953 with at least 3,339 reported fatalities. On the contrary, while new infections were negligible for consecutive days in the past week, the Chinese authorities have begun to ease the tough restrictions which were imposed on the mainland.

China has restored at least 40 per cent of flights as the next step to ease is a months-long lockdown. According to reports, as the daily infections in the country have gone down to negligible, most flights in China's northwest and southwest area have started their operations. The areas where flights will operate mainly consist of migrant workers and industrial areas including the Yangtze River and Pearl River Deltas.

Read - Taiwan Blames Trolls From China For Issuing Fake Apology To WHO Chief

The Chinese Civil Aviation Administration has reportedly said that an average of more than 6,500 flights of civil aviation operated in the month of March which was 20.5 per cent more than from February amid the coronavirus outbreak. As of April 1, more 970 flights were arranged to get over 59,000 workers back to the locations of their jobs. However, international flights still remain halted due to heavy restrictions by other countries.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed over 102,730 lives worldwide as of April 11. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 210 countries and has infected at least 1,699,632 people. Out of the total infections, 376,330 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

Read - 'If China A Developing Country, Make US One Too' Says US Prez Donald Trump

China reopens animal markets

Meanwhile, the same "wet markets" of China have been reopened and the sale of bats, pangolins and dogs for human consumption has resumed in the country. As life turns to normalcy in Chinese central city, Wuhan, where the COVID-19 had originated and, has now spread to at least 209 countries. The move by Chinese authorities has raised concerns worldwide as the rest of them are still battling with the deadly virus.

Various reports had suggested that the 55-year-old man who first contracted the deadly COVID-19 was in one of these markets selling exotic animals. An international media outlet quoted its correspondent saying that “the markets have gone back to operating” in a similar way it was functioning before the coronavirus pandemic rocked the world. However, according to reports, these markets are being monitored by guards who are ensuring that no one is able to take photographs of the floors soaked with blood and slaughtering of other animals, including dogs and rabbits.

Read - Plane Brings Medical Supplies From China To California

Read - COVID-19: China Slams Trump's Attack On WHO; Reminds 'One-China' Policy On Taiwan Feud