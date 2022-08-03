Fumed by the unannounced visit of US House Speaker to Taiwan, China bolstered its military drills but pledged that it will not be the first to use nuclear weapons. As fresh tensions engulfed the region with Nancy Pelosi defying Beijing’s threats and landing in Taiwan, which China considers its own territory, Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi maintained that the mainland has developed its own nuclear weapons in self-defence and strictly adheres to its obligations.

Video: PLA Eastern Theater Command has sent advanced warplanes to exercise combat takeoffs from different airports and conduct missions in different airspaces. The combat joint exercises are in response to #Pelosi’s visit to #Taiwan island. pic.twitter.com/hQlciNnCzZ — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 3, 2022

On Wed the PLA Eastern Theater Command organized joint drills featuring Navy, Air Force, Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force & Joint Logistic Support Force in the sea and air space N, SW & SE of Taiwan island pic.twitter.com/GbSstrLUxk — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 3, 2022

Pelosi emerged at the centre of deteriorating US-China ties by not only engaging with Taiwan’s officials but also cementing Washington's unwavering support for the self-ruled democratic island. Shortly after she became the first US House Speaker to visit Taiwan since 1997, Pelosi snubbed China for standing in 'Taiwan's way' and using 'soft power' to gain support. While Pelosi called out Beijing for all the "fuss" over her visit, China's military launched full-scale five-day military drills near the island and even released the footage.

Earlier, Taiwan's Defence Ministry had also confirmed that China sent 21 fighter jets into the island's air defence zone. Even though China has taken a hard stance over Pelosi's visits and Beijing's officials have united in condemnation of the US, the mainland has still decided not to use nuclear weapons first. Even when Pelosi's Taiwan visit was just in the speculations, experts had suggested that it was unlikely that the tensions pertaining to the US House Speaker's visit would elevate into a military conflict.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and was received by senior officials of the island including foreign minister Joseph Wu. On Wednesday, Pelosi addressed the parliament in Taipei before proceeding to a closed-door meeting with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen. In a joint press briefing following the meeting with Tsai, Pelosi not only criticised Beijing but also indicated that Washington and Taipei could develop trade ties.

What measures China has taken till now over Pelosi's visit?

Apart from verbal attacks and accusations against the United States, China has moved to restrict Taiwan's trade over Pelosi's high-stakes visit to the island. According to the Chinese state media Global Times, a Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson said the export of natural sand to the island of Taiwan will be suspended from Wednesday as per relevant laws and regulations. Separately, Li Bijian, the Consul General of China to Karachi has confirmed that China has decided to suspend imports of citrus fruits, chilled white hairtail & frozen horse mackerel from the Taiwan region from Wednesday.

Image: AP