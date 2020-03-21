China Reports Zero COVID-19 Cases For Third Consecutive Day, WHO Says There's 'hope'

China has reportedly confirmed zero mainland cases of the novel coronavirus for three consecutive days straight for the first time since the deadly pandemic emerged in the Wuhan City in December. This marks a major milestone in the journey of the disease, as the containment efforts have proved to be effective in combat of the COVID-19.

At a news conference on March 19 March, officials from China's National Health Commission announced that the disease struck country reported only 34 new cases in the past 24 hours that day, all of whom were imported. At least 7 new fatalities emerged, all in Hubei, the province where the virus was first identified. There were, however, no new cases recorded as of March 18. This implied that there was, in fact, a down sliding trend for weeks in China, while countries across the rest of the world imposed toughened measures to contain the crisis.

Wuhan symbolic of 'hope'

The World Health Organisation, on March 20, lauded the success of China in being able to control the rapidly spreading disease that infected over 81,000 people nationwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva that Wuhan was symbolic of hope for the rest of the world, that even the most severe situation can be turned around. It also gives insight to the other nations worldwide to analyze and re-implement their containment programs to battle the disease more effectively, he added. At least 56 million people were put under lockdown to achieve these results. China has now progressively started to ease down movement restrictions, as per the media reports.

As the health authorities in China scramble to attend to the only 6,013 cases in its territory, a figure confirmed by the officials as per the reports, most cases detected today were “imported”, it said. All international arrivals are “forced” to go into 14-day mandatory quarantine. Over 41 new cases as of March 21 all entered from abroad. China’s civil aviation ministry was quoted saying in a news conference that the country is now looking to “limit” passenger figures on its inbound international flights.

