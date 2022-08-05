China Restarts Military Drills In Asia Pacific After Pelosi Avers Taiwan Won't Be Isolated

In its continued attempt to express discontentment over the US House Speaker's visit to Taiwan, the Chinese administration restarted its military exercises on Friday. According to reports, Chinese ships and aircraft once again entered the median line in the Taiwan Strait amid Beijing's massive military drills in the Asia Pacific region. It comes after Nancy Pelosi stated that the US would not let China isolate self-ruled Taiwan. During her visit to Japan, the US House speaker slammed China for trying to isolate Taiwan, referring to Beijing's recent attempt to prevent the self-governing island from joining the World Health Organization (WHO).

"They may try to keep Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places, but they will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us to travel there,” Pelosi remarked, as per the Associated Press (AP). She claimed that the goal of her visit to Taiwan was to help in maintaining the peace in the Taiwan Strait rather than to alter the island's status quo. She also lauded Taiwan's hard-won democracy, highlighting its advancements in diversity and commercial and technological success. Meanwhile, Pelosi also chastised China for its trade agreement violations, proliferation of weapons, and human rights issues.

Chinese military drills targeting Taiwan are a "grave issue": Japan

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Chinese military drills targeting Taiwan are a "grave issue" that endangers regional stability and peace. His statements came after five of China's ballistic missiles landed at Japan's exclusive economic zone on Thursday. According to Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, it was the first time a Chinese military ballistic missile ever landed within the waters. The Japanese government has called for a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issues amid the escalating hostilities between Beijing and Taipei amid Chinese military exercises near the democratic island.

China launches massive military drills encircling Taiwan

Earlier on August 4, China announced that military drills were being conducted in six zones encircling Taiwan by its navy, air force, and other agencies. In addition to its efforts to diplomatically isolate Taiwan, China has long threatened of military action in response to the island nation's efforts to strengthen its de facto independence with the backing of key allies like the US. Meanwhile, the US has pledged to continue supporting Taiwan despite the threat posed by President Xi Jinping-led Chinese administration.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP