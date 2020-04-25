China Rushes Doctors To North Korea Amid Speculation That Kim Jong-un Is On Brink Or Worse

Amid massive speculations about the health of North Korean Supreme leader Kim Jong-un, reports said that China has dispatched a team of doctors to advise country. A delegation led by a senior member of the Chinese Communist Party’s International Liaison Department left Beijing for North Korea on Thursday, two of the people said. The department is the main Chinese body dealing with neighbouring North Korea. The sources declined to be identified, reports said.

Meanwhile, as per reports, Hong Kong state TV flashed news about Kim's death on Saturday, and another report quoting sources in US intel claimed the same. However, Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, reported earlier this week that Kim was recovering after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure on April 12. It cited one unnamed source in North Korea.

Donald Trump on Kim's health

US President Donald Trump has rejected reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was ailing. "I think the report was incorrect, let me just put it that way," Trump told reporters on Thursday. "I'm hearing they used old documents." Trump declined to say if he had direct knowledge from North Korea that Kim was fine.

Trump has met Kim three times in historic summitry and has voiced admiration for him, although hopes have dimmed for reaching a comprehensive agreement. "I hope he's not in medical trouble. I hope he's not. I have gotten along very well with him. Remember you would have been in a war with North Korea if I didn't get elected president," Trump said on Thursday. Trump declined to say when he was last in touch with Kim, saying: "We have a good relationship with North Korea, as good as you can have."

Reports about Kim Jong-Un's health

Earlier on Tuesday, the first report came in from a US-based channel saying that Kim Jong-un is "gravely ill" after he underwent a bypass surgery. Soon after, several reports were floated in US media, while a news portal, citing 'multiple US officials', said that Kim Jong-Un caught COVID-19 from a Chinese doctor flown in to help with his heart surgery, and another report going to the extent of claiming that Kim was 'brain-dead' after surgery. Later in the day, quoting a Chinese CCP party source, an international media agency reported that Kim is not 'believed to be critically ill.'

