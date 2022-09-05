China, Russia Likely To Conduct Second Cooperative Naval Patrols After Vostok-2022: Report

Chinese military experts have claimed that the Chinese and Russian navies may conduct a second cooperative naval patrol following the ongoing Vostok-2022 drills. Experts informed the Chinese government's mouth-piece Global Times that China and Russia's vessels are expected to conduct another cooperative maritime patrol following the Vostok-2022 exercise, as they did in 2021.

The relationship between China and Russia in various spheres of military affairs has now been normalised, and it is not ruled out that a second joint naval patrol would be undertaken after the exercises conclude, according to Chinese military analyst Song Zhongping, who spoke to the Global Times on September 4.

The Chinese and Russian fleets developed a joint structure following the China-Russia Cooperative Sea-2021 military exercise and conducted their first joint naval patrol in October 2021. A united warship fleet sailed through the Sea of Japan, the West Pacific, and the East China Sea for seven days, conducting training in cooperative navigation, joint manoeuvring, and live-fire weapon employment.

Global Times reported quoting Director of the Chinese side and deputy commander of the navy under the PLA Northern Theater Command, Bai Yaoping as saying, "The joint exercise and joint cruise have further developed the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, and effectively improved both sides' capabilities of joint operations, which was conducive to jointly maintaining international and regional strategic stability."

Vostok-2022

Vostok-2022 will be undertaken in two phases, according to Russia. According to Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Alexander during a briefing for foreign military attachés in Moscow, participating contingents include observers from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and other partner nations including Algeria, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Laos, Mongolia, Nicaragua, Syria and Tajikistan.

More than 50,000 soldiers and 5,000 pieces of military hardware, including more than 140 aircraft and 60 warships are taking part in Vostok-2022. The drill takes place as India and China have been engaged in a standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh for more than two years. Even though certain areas have been disengaged, there are still trouble spots despite the overall de-escalation.

Image: AP