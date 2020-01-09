China, Russia To 'play Constructive Role' In Diffusing Middle East Tensions

With drastic escalations in the Middle East, China said on January 9 that it will 'enhance strategic coordination' with Russia and 'play a constructive role' to defuse the tensions. The recent statement by Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Wang Yi and his phonecall with its Russian counterpart comes in the wake of Iran's attack on Iraqi military bases housing US troops after Washington killed Tehran's top commander Qassem Soleimani. The mainland reassured that Beijing and Moscow hold 'similar or same' positions on international and regional issues.

Earlier, China had also criticised the United States for escalating the situation in the Gulf region through excessive use of force. However, in the recent statement after Iran's strike on Iraq, US President Donald Trump said 'all is well'. Iran's President Hassan Rouhani had promised 'harsh retaliation' after Trump-directed air raid killed its top military personnel. While Trump's critics called it an 'escalatory move', China also joined hands with Russia to provide 'stability to the fluid international situation'.

Chinese FM Wang Yi has held phone talks over Middle East with his counterpart Lavrov @mfa_russia. China will enhance strategic coordination with Russia to uphold international justice & regional peace, and play constructive role in defusing tensions in Middle East. pic.twitter.com/turomewO11 — Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) January 9, 2020

Read - China Breaks Silence On Mega Iran-US Escalation With A Message For All Concerned Parties

US President Donald Trump had addressed the media on January 8 after the attacks on Iraqi bases housing US troops with no casualties but, urged United Nations Security Council to intervene in the matter. Trump not only called for peace but also spoke about making a deal with Iran.

Talking about UNSC he further said, “Time has come for the UNSC members to recognize this. We must work together to make a deal with Iran for world peace. Peace cannot prevail in the middle east till Iran wages violence. Your campaign of terror and mayhem will not be tolerated.”

Read - China’s Vice Premier To Sign ‘phase One’ Of Trade Deal In Washington Next Week

China is 'highly concerned'

Immediately after the American airstrike, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang had said that China is 'highly concerned' about the spiralling tensions in the region but also criticised Washington for threatening sanctions against Tehran in response to Iraqi parliament resolution asking foreign troops to leave the country. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the decision of the Trump administration to unilaterally withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal is the primary cause of nuclear tension.

Read - China's Economy Czar Going To Washington To Sign Trade Deal

Read - China Food Prices Jump Despite Effort To Ease Pork Shortage