China Sanctions 7 Taiwanese Officials For Supporting Island's Independence Amid Tensions

China has approved seven Taiwanese officials for supporting Taiwan’s independence as Beijing continues to increase its authority over the island. According to Chinese State media, the sanctions came in the aftermath of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s unannounced visit to Taiwan, who also became the first sitting speaker in 25 years to visit Taipei. China had reacted furiously to Pelosi’s visit and had pledged to take countermeasures to the US' “provocation”. However, it is to mention that on Monday, a second US Congressional delegation also arrived in Taipei for another two-day unannounced visit.

Amid Washington-Beijing tensions boiling over Taiwan, Xinhua reported that the sanctions against seven Taiwan officials was approved by China’s Office of Taiwan Affairs. These individuals include Hsiao Bi-Khim, Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to Washington, and Wellington Kuo, Secretary-General of Taiwan’s National Security Council along with politicians from Taiwan’s ruling political party, the Democratic Progressive Party.

As per the report, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office said that the sanctioned individuals will be barred from travelling to China, Hong Kong and Macau. Moreover, the firms and investors associated with them will also not be allowed to make profits in China. The latest seven individuals are in addition to Taiwan’s Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu and Parliament Speaker Yu Si-kun who were previously banned by China.

China decries 'blatant provocation' over 2nd US delegation visit to Taiwan

Meanwhile, China reiterated its condemnation after a second US congressional delegation led by Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Ed Markey arrived in Taiwan for an unannounced two-day visit. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi termed the second visit of US officials to Taipei in a month as a “blatant provocation”. He added that Beijing now has to take “necessary and legitimate countermeasures” to protect the mainland’s territorial integrity.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said, “In response to every provocation blatantly launched by the #US, China has to take necessary legitimate countermeasures, which is part of the legitimate right of safeguarding the country's sovereignty & territorial integrity."

Image: AP