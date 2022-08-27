China Says 'ball In Sri Lanka's Court' On Colombo's Debt Relief Appeal Amid Ongoing Crisis

As Sri Lanka continues to reel under severe economic crisis, China on Saturday responded to the island nation's request to reconsider its position on debt relief by saying that the "ball is in Colombo's court, not Beijing's." Speaking to Daily Mirror, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy stated that the President Xi Jinping-led administration had informed the Sri Lankan Finance Ministry about three months ago that it was prepared to talk with banks about how to handle the debt problem. According to the spokesperson, China urged its banks to consider the Sri Lankan issue.

Moreover, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang also held a telephonic conversation with then Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and communicated Beijing's position on the issue, according to the spokesperson. “We sent proposals to the Finance Ministry. But, there was no response from them. Also, Sri Lanka insisted that it should complete the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) first. The ball is in Sri Lanka’s court,” he told Daily Mirror. Notably, the IMF estimated Sri Lanka's total bilateral debt to be around $6.2 billion at the end of 2020.

Sri Lanka urges China for debt restructure

Earlier on August 25, Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe urged China to restructure its debt amid global economic turmoil. The appeal comes as the island nation's financial team is being led by Wickremesinghe, who is trying to revive the country's shrinking economy.

"We have informed the Chinese Government of the need to restructure the debt and the need for all the creditors to 'sing from the same hymn sheet,'" Wickremesinghe told Nikkei Asia. Notably, Sri Lanka has sought a $4 billion (Over Rs 30,000 crore) bailout package from the IMF to steer the country's fragile economy, which has also caused severe food and gasoline shortages.

Sri Lanka's economic crisis

It should be noted here that Sri Lanka has been experiencing its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948. The country has huge debt obligations and dwindling foreign reserves, and has been struggling to pay for imports, causing a shortage of essentials.

Meanwhile, citizens in the country have been forced to stand in long queues for fuel, cooking gas, and medicines. The World Food Programme (WFP) claimed that the remaining petrol reserves in the country will not be sufficient enough to fulfil the needs of the people.

(Image: AP/@RanilWickremesinghe/Facebook)