China Says Japan's Recent Remarks On Taiwan 'unfriendly And disappointing'

Amid the ongoing tension between Taiwan and China, the Chinese government expressed its opposition toward Japan after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida "strongly criticised China's military drills" after meeting with US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Friday, reported The Global Times. China warned Japan that further cooperation with America in playing the Taiwan card would only damage bilateral relations and incur strong measures.

This development comes after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defied China's warnings to visit Taiwan and on the last stop of her Asia trip, she met with the Japanese PM, who openly criticised Beijing's military drills, which "threatened Japan" and "impacted the peace and stability" of the region. In response to the Japanese leader's remark, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying stated that Japan's recent remarks on the Taiwan question were unfriendly and disappointed the Chinese people.

Japan's recent remarks on Taiwan 'unfriendly and disappointing': China

Japan, along with other Group of Seven (G7) members and the EU, issued a joint statement accusing China of the Taiwan issue. This move led to the cancellation of a scheduled meeting between Chinese and Japanese foreign ministers in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Thursday. The Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned the Japanese envoy to China over the negative statement. Following the visit of Pelosi to Taiwan, Japan has refrained from making any remarks and has been actively cooperating with the US. After China launched missiles as part of its live-fire exercises, the Japanese government said that China's missiles landed in its "exclusive economic zone", a claim that China has denied.

Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on Tuesday and met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, showing an unwavering American commitment toward the self-ruled island nation. The move irked Beijing as Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, that China claims as its own, marks one of the most high-profile US visits in 25 years.

Notably, this came at a time when international tensions are already at a peak due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Following Pelosi's visit, China announced live-fire military drills near Taiwan on Thursday.

(Image: AP/Representative)