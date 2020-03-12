China Says The Peak Of Its Coronavirus Pandemic Has Passed

China's health commission on Thursday said that the peak in coronavirus epidemic in the country has passed as it recorded just eight new cases in Hubei province, the epicentre of the disease. According to reports, China for the first time logged less than 10 cases since the virus broke out in December 2019. As per reports, more businesses in the country have reopened after authorities eased restrictions.

Read: Coronavirus In Spain: Real Madrid Football And Basketball Teams Placed In Quarantine

Mi Feng, a spokesman for the National Health Commission said, "Broadly speaking, the peak of the epidemic has passed for China." Feng also said that authorities will allow some industries to resume production in two of its cities and two counties. Hubei's economy suffered a major blow as it is home to some of China's most profitable sectors like auto. The work in the province was shuttered since January 23 after a rapid escalation in the province was reported.

Read: Travelers Being Screened At Tourist Resorts In Jammu And Kashmir Amid Coronavirus Scare

Coronavirus outbreak

China is the most affected country in the world as it is believed that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were reportedly being traded illegally. As per reports, there are 14,825 active coronavirus cases in China, of which 4,257 patients are under critical condition. At least 3,169 people have died in the country since December 2019, of which 11 deaths came in the last 24 hours.

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: India Suspends Most Visas; Global Sports Events Hit