China Says Won't Change Position On Taiwan After Tsai Ing-wen's Victory

Beijing said on Sunday that China will not change its position that Taiwan belongs to it and the world will only recognise that there is 'one China', international media reported. The statement came after President Tsai Ing-wen won another four-year term and said she would not submit to China's threats. Ing-wen won the re-elections by a landslide making Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the majority in Taiwan's parliament

'One China'

While Beijing claims that the island nation is a part of China, Taiwan, formally known as the Republic of China, continues that it is an independent country. Responding to the result of her re-election, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement that no matter what changes are made to the internal situation in Taiwan, the basic fact that there is only one China and Taiwan belongs to China will not change. It also said,

“China will not change its stance sticking to the "one China" principle and opposing independence for Taiwan. The universal consensus of the international community adhering to the 'one China' principle will not change either. China hoped the world would understand and support the "just cause" of Chinese people to oppose secessionist activities and "realise national reunification".

On the other hand, speaking after her re-elections, Ing-wen called for talks to resume with China but she said that Beijing should understand that Taiwan and its people would not submit to China’s intimidation. Also, Taiwan’s mainland affairs council said that China should respect the election results and stop putting pressure on the island. It added that the country’s government will firmly defend its sovereignty, democracy and freedom.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen claimed victory and won a second term on Saturday, signalling strong voter support for her tough stance against China. Tsai defeated two challengers in Saturday's election - Han Kuo-yu of the rival Nationalist Party and James Soong of the smaller People First Party. Voters chose Tsai’s tough stance against China over Han's arguments for friendlier ties with Beijing, which considers self-governing Taiwan a renegade province to be brought under its control, by force if necessary.

