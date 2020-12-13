China SEZ In Thailand Triggers Protest, People Camp Outside PM Prayuth Chan-o-cha’s Office

Thai people camped out near Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha’s office in Deep South to demonstrate against the multi-billion-dollar project to build a China-backed industrial zone in Chana district. Irked by the Thai government’s move, some people fear that it would not only harm the environment, but also disrupt their lives. Therefore, to raise their voice against the same, earlier this week on Thursday, dozens of people from Chana, the affected district in Songkhla provice camped outside Thai PM’s office.

As per reports, they had planned to stay at the same place until they heard from the Thai administration. The leader of the Chana Rak Tin Network ((Chana Hometown Lovers Network), Somboon Khamhaeng said that nearly 50 people had travelled all the way to capital of Bangkok to protest. “First, the government must immediately stop the Chana industrial zone, city planning and the EIA immediately,” Somboon told BenarNews, an RFA-affiliated online news service.

Project initiated by SBPAC

The Chana special zone was initiated by the Southern Border Provinces Administration Center (SBPAC), that overseas the development as well as the civilian matters in the Deep South. According to SBPAC Director Somkiat Polprayoon, the project had received approval by the government back in May 2019. The project that caused unrest in the affected community includes an industrial zone that could take shape in 2023. As per reports, Somkiat told reporters in September after the local protests, “We do not want to see any conflicts because of this. This project is for everyone, not only for Chana residents.”

Thai PM’s cabinet on January 21 approved in principle the implementation of the special zone, as per the deputy spokesperson Ratchada Tanadirek. She reportedly also said that the project would cover 6,621 acres along with the deep sea ports, land transportation networks and even an “energy complex” for the production of electricity. Reportedly, the rice of the entire project is estimated at $618.8 million.

However, Somboon believes the million-dollar-project would impact the environment along with the livelihoods of the residents. He was quoted by ANI saying, “The areas in three tambon (village clusters) will be impacted, the seashore will be altered.”

