China 'shocked' By US' Reversal On Inclusion Of WHO In UNSC Draft

Commenting on the US’ reversal on its stance on the United Nation’s Security Council resolution, a Chinese diplomat reportedly said that it was “shocking and regretful". The 15 member council has been trying to agree on a draft that ultimately aims to back a March 23 UN chief's call for a global ceasefire so as to focus on the pandemic. However, the text has been a constant subject of a tiff between China and US on whether to mention the World Health Organisation or not.

Include WHO?

The Chinese diplomat stressed that the US does not want WHO to be included in the draft while China does. He added that, however, many other members of the UNSC considered it a marginal issue. He added that it was evident that the UN body reached some kind of compromise, on May 7, after the US signed the text. However, an American diplomat denied it saying that there wasn’t any US agreement on the text.

According to reports, instead of the naming WHO, the Tunisian and French initiated draft mentioned, “specialized health agencies” to which America had allegedly agreed. On May 8, the American diplomat rejected the draft owing to its language and obvious reference to WHO. On May 9, the Chinese diplomat asserted that China supported the draft and that the US had agreed on the compromised text.

He added that it was shocking and regretful that the US changed its position. On the other hand, US diplomat reportedly said that there was never an agreement on the text which was sent to Washington for review. He also added that during negotiations, both US and China had raised the prospect to Veto. A resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes permanent members by France, Russia, Britain, the United States, or China to pass.

China's support of the draft is in contrast to its stance in March. According to reports, the draft was blocked in March by China, the then president of the body. However, in April the Dominican Republic took over the rotating presidency and has since then made efforts for a meeting.

(Image credits: AP)