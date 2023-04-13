China Shortens Duration Of Planned Airspace Closure North Of Taiwan: Report

Chinese authorities have shortened the duration for imposing a no-fly zone in one of the busiest global transportation corridors north of Taiwan, NHK World-Japan is reporting. China had previously announced that it will impose a no-fly zone north of Taiwan from April 16-18 in the upcoming week, but Taiwan’s Ministry of Transportation and Communications said in a statement that it convinced the PRC to reduce the duration. Beijing’s initial closure timing would have overlapped with a G7 foreign ministers’ meeting that is scheduled to be held in Nagano, Japan between April 16-18.

China had stated that it will close Taiwan's airspace for an estimated 27 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 9:57 a.m. starting April 16. Originally PRC had planned to implement the no-fly zone from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. for three days, Taiwan's ministry noted in its official statement. But the self-administered island managed to avert the wider travel disruption as tension escalated in the region due to China’s military drills.

South Korea suspects satellite launch

While China did not issue any official comment on imposing the no-fly zone, and the development was learned by the agencies earlier yesterday, South Korean agencies stated that President Yoon Suk Yeol was briefed about Beijing's plan. Seoul reportedly believes that the airspace closure was due to an object falling from a satellite launch vehicle. It is being speculated that Beijing's aerospace activities might include a possible satellite launch.

China sent out the notification for halting air traffic within Taiwan's northern flight information region initially for five hours per day, which was brought down to about half an hour on April 16 after Taiwan lodged a protest. International Civil Aviation Organisation, or ICAO, marks the flight information regions as well as sets rules for civil aircraft to ensure safe air traffic flow and smooth operation. The airspaces over high seas and territorial airspace are also included in the flight information regions. Taiwan's transportation ministry, on Wednesday, derided China's decision, warning that the sudden closure of its airspace was "inappropriate," and that it "would pose huge and unnecessary safety risks".

Last August, China similarly imposed airspace restrictions during military drills causing significant disruptions to flights in the region around Taiwan. Several commercial aircraft were required to carry extra fuel, and the closure caused tremendous air disruptions, OPSGROUP, an aviation industry co-operative had said last year.