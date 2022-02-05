Amid the ongoing Ukrainian border crisis, the US on Friday said that China had a chance to encourage Russia to de-escalate tensions regarding the situation with Kyiv. During a telephone briefing, Senior US State Department official Daniel Kritenbrink stated that Beijing could have played a role to de-escalate mounting tensions along the Ukraine border as Chinese President Xi Jinping met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

"The meeting should have provided China the opportunity to encourage Russia to pursue diplomacy and de-escalation in Ukraine, that is what the world expects from responsible powers," said Kritenbrink with respect to the meeting between Putin and Jinping.

The top US official also went on to say that the joint Russia-China statement announced earlier in the day - showcasing their resolve to deepen their ties in the face of growing international criticism of their poor human rights records and Russia’s military buildup on the Ukraine border - reflects the approach both nations have taken for some time to work more closely together. Kritenbrink warned that should Moscow further invade Ukraine following its annexation of Crimea in 2014, it would be damaging to Beijing if it “looks the other way”.

"It suggests that China is willing to tolerate, or tacitly support Russia's efforts to coerce Ukraine, even when they embarrass Beijing, harm European security and risk global peace and economic stability," the US assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs said.

Further, Kritenbrink emphasized the heavy price Russia would have to pay for any aggression saying, “We are focused on working with allies and partners, including the Indo-Pacific, to respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.”

Russia- China warn external forces of ‘severe resistance’

Meanwhile, following the meeting between Jinping and Putin, Russia and China expressed their opposition to North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s (NATO) further expansion and the alliance’s “Cold War approach” to international affairs. According to Russia and China, individual states, military-political alliances, or coalitions that pursue unilateral military gains at the expense of others' security, tend to exacerbate geopolitical rivalry. They also urged NATO to forsake Cold War-era ideological methods and respect the sovereignty, security, and interests of other nations.

Moreover, Russia reaffirmed its commitment to the 'One China' policy, confirming that Taiwan is an important part of China and rejecting any form of Taiwanese independence. The Chinese side, on the other hand, backed the Russian Federation's ideas for establishing long-term, legally obligatory security assurances in Europe, as per the statement. The two countries stated that the external forces attempting to undermine security and stability in common surrounding regions will be met with severe resistance.

