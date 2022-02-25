China Slams US For Offering $500m Grant Aid To Nepal Asks 'Is It Gift Or Pandora's Box?'

The Chinese government has once again accused the United States of employing coercive diplomacy against Nepal over the contentious half-billion-dollar aid grant from the US. The meeting scheduled to discuss the "Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC)-Nepal Compact" was postponed by political leaders on Thursday as the government sought to ensure the required numbers to pass the MCC grant agreement in the House, reported The Kathmandu Post. Meanwhile, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the legislature in Nepal to demonstrate against monetary aid grants offered by America.

The violent demonstrators chanted slogans, pelted stones and pieces of glass at police, and also pushed through barricades. In order to control the situation, police officials launched tear gas and water cannons and detained many protesters. Several people were also injured as police used bamboo batons against the aggressive crowd. The objection against the monetary aid grant from the US comes mainly from two Nepalese Communist parties that are part of the coalition government.

China slams US over half-billion-dollar aid grant as protestors clash with Nepalese police

It is pertinent to mention here that 500 million US dollars in grant assistance to the Himalayan nation have become the subject of mass protests as reports have claimed that the fund is for the military pact. On the other hand, the US officials on different occasions have tried to convince Nepalese leaders that the fund is being given only for Nepal’s development. Earlier this week, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Hua Chunying, stressed the remarks made by the US State Department spokesperson that "Nepal's failure to ratify the MCC compact will affect bilateral ties."

Chunying said, "The US Embassy in Nepal described the USD 500 million MCC grant as a "gift from the American people to Nepallis." I wonder, since when does a gift come with the package of an ultimatum? "

How can anyone accept such a gift? Is it a gift or Pandora's box? I'm afraid it will turn out like a Nepalese saying: It looks good, but you will find the meat difficult to chew, "she further asked. The Chinese government went on to add that "there should be no interference in any country's domestic affairs, no political strings attached, no coercive diplomacy, and certainly no infringement on other countries' sovereignty and interests for selfish gains."

(Image: AP)

(With Inputs from ANI/ AP)