COVID-19: China's Start-up Develops Glasses That Measure Temperatures On The Move

A Chinese start-up, producing manufacturing and gaming products has now come up with glasses that could measure the temperature of people roaming around. The Hangzhou based Rokid has developed these glasses with an aim to help people detect those with symptoms of COVID-19. According to reports, the special glasses are equipped with infrared sensors and camera which allow people to "see" the temperature of others.

TI glasses

Speaking to international media reporters, the company’s vice president Xiang Wenjie revealed that it took two weeks to develop the ‘TI glasses' and nearly 1,000 pairs have been sold to the government, industrial parks and schools as of now. Meanwhile, the company's executive reportedly added that in addition to the fixed temperatures, the glasses could also provide ‘portable distant and prompt’ temperature checking. According to reports, the company was now working on upgrading the product into something that could take multiple temperature readings simultaneously and could be used at places such as shopping malls and airports.

Meanwhile, at least 14 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus reportedly emerged in China on May 9, the highest recorded since April 28, including in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province in China where coronavirus first emerged in 2019, China's National Health Commission reported. According to the published data, as of May 9, there was a significant spike noticed a day after China declared the country as “low-risk”, state media reports confirmed.

(Image credits: Twitter/ EnginePassion)