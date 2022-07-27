In a recent development, the Chinese government has vehemently opposed the United States' plan to impose sanctions on Russian oil shipments to Beijing. This comes after it was reported in June that China imported a record amount of crude oil from Russia this year, at least 55% more than the previous year. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian stressed that Beijing is strongly opposed to these "illegitimate unilateral penalties" by Washington. According to him, equality, mutual benefit, and respect are the guiding principles of normal trade and economic cooperation between China and Russia.

"China's collaboration with Russia is not aimed against anyone and we will also not tolerate outside interference," Lijian remarked, as per Sputnik news agency. His remarks came following the introduction of a bill by US Senator Marco Rubio which seeks to impose sanctions on any entity that insures or registers tankers carrying oil or Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) from Russia. Introducing the bill on Tuesday, July 26, Rubio claimed that "China is supporting the war in Ukraine by acquiring oil from the Russian Federation."

US expects a cap on Russian oil prices by December

According to Wally Adeyemo, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, the US expects a cap on the prices of Russian oil by December this year, when the ban of the European Union (EU) on the insurance of tankers carrying crude from Russia comes into force. He made these remarks during the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado on July 21. The EU decided to forbid the insurance of Russian oil ships in the sixth round of sanctions on Moscow. Meanwhile, Russia warned that if the price of oil is limited down below the cost of production, then it would not sell oil to the global market.

Russia warns West against attempts to punish Moscow over Ukraine war

Meanwhile, former Russian President, Dmitry Medvedev has warned against any attempts by Western nations to punish a nuclear power like Russia. He stated that doing so could potentially imperil humanity. He also denounced US-backed calls for an international tribunal to try Russia for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. Medvedev went on to say that it's the habit of the US to accuse others while staying immune from any trial. Notably, several western countries have also imposed a slew of sanctions on Russia for its unjustified invasion of Ukraine.

