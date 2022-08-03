China Summons US Ambassador To Protest Pelosi's Visit To Taiwan; Avers 'will Not Sit Idly'

As Nancy Pelosi became the first US House Speaker to visit Taiwan since 1997 irking China like never before in recent history, Beijing summoned the US ambassador to its country to protest her trip. US Speaker Pelosi arrived in Taipei in an unannounced visit ignoring China’s multiple warnings, prompting the summoning of the US ambassador to China over the “egregious” trip to the island which Beijing considers its own territory.

China’s Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng ‘strongly protested’ over Pelosi’s trip to the self-ruled democratic island, to US envoy Nicholas Burns. Additionally, over 20 Chinese military planes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Tuesday as the US House Speaker began her controversial visit to Taipei. The intrusion of China’s jets was reported by Taiwan’s Defence Ministry on Twitter.

As China appeared to utilise all channels to raise concerns over Pelosi’s visit, Xie told Burns, “The move is extremely egregious in nature and the consequences are extremely serious…China will not sit idly by."

In one of the most significant moves that are set to deteriorate US-China ties, Pelosi’s Taiwan visit has stoked fresh tensions as Beijing terms its provocation. Xie said the US “shall pay the price for its own mistakes" and urged Washington to "immediately address its wrongdoings, take practical measures to undo the adverse effects caused by Pelosi's visit to Taiwan”, according to Xinhua as Pelosi landed on island late Tuesday.

China blasts US for its ‘disregard’ & ‘serious violation’

Blasting the United States over Pelosi's visit, China’s Foreign Ministry called out Washington’s “disregard” and “serious violation”. In a statement on August 2, it said, “This is a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiqués. It has a severe impact on the political foundation of China-U.S. relations, and seriously infringes upon China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

“It gravely undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, and sends a seriously wrong signal to the separatist forces for "Taiwan independence". China firmly opposes and sternly condemns this, and has made serious démarche and strong protest to the United States,” the ministry added.

Image: AP