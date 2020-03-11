China: Survivor Rescued 69 Hours After Quarantine Hotel Collapses

On March 10, officials announced that they have rescued a survivor from under a collapsed hotel after 69 hours. According to sources the collapsed hotel was being used as a coronavirus facility in Eastern China. The building collapsed on March 7 and killed 20 people.

Rescued after almost 3 days

41 people in total have been rescued from the collapsed wreckage of the hotel and it is feared that nine people are still trapped. The identity of the man has not yet been released but as per reports, he was rescued late afternoon on March 10, nearly three days after the building collapsed.

As per reports, the survivor was sent to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to Shang Yong, deputy head of the Ministry of Emergency Management, the building collapse exposed safety loopholes that had been neglected by local authorities. Officials have claimed that the building had been illegally rebuilt several times.

Scene video of building collapse in Quanzhou, China pic.twitter.com/yvAq6sQoF8 — European online (@6996Channel) March 7, 2020

Shang Yong in a press conference added that local officials had neglected their supervision responsibilities. According to reports, Chinese local media showed a video that showed the building crumble to the ground in seconds and thereby exposing its steel frame. The building was located in the Chinese coastal city of Quanzhou. The city has recorded 47 virus cases and the former hotel had been repurposed to house people who had recently been repurposed to house people that had been infected by COVID-19.

Read: China Quarantines Old Currency Notes Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: China Quarantines Cash In Coronavirus-hit Areas To Prevent Spread Of Deadly Disease

According to reports, the owner of the building has been called by the police while investigators simultaneously work to determine what was the cause of the buildings collapse. The city's emergency management ministry claimed that some 200 local and 800 Fujian province firefighters had been deployed to the scene. Search and rescue teams were also on the scene along with rescue dogs.

Read: Death Toll In Collapse Of Hotel Used As Quarantine Facility In China Rises To 20

Read: China Condemns Mike Pompeo For Terming COVID-19 As 'Wuhan Virus'