China Suspends Inter-border Rail Trade With North Korea Amid COVID Concerns In Dandong

In view of the resurgence in COVID cases, China and North Korea have suspended cross-border rail trade, the Chinese foreign ministry confirmed, reported NK News. This is the second time Beijing and Pyongyang have cut off their key trade corridor since 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns. Notably, this decision has been taken due to the COVID situation in Dandong, said the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, at a press conference on Friday.

"Due to the COVID situation in Dandong, after friendly consultation between both sides, China has decided to suspend freight services from Dandong to Sinuiju," Zhao said.

North Korea and China suspend inter-border rail trade due to COVID concerns in Dandong

Dandong is a coastal prefecture-level city situated in southeastern Liaoning province in northeastern China, while Sinuiju is situated in North Korea's far northwest. The two places have been a major trade corridor for both countries until North Korea sealed its borders to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in early 2020. However, the countries reopened trade between Dandong and North Korea's Sinuiju in January after a two-year pause. On Monday, the Dandong city government ordered all residents to return home in order to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus that is once again spreading at a rapid speed. Meanwhile, the local government also assured the people that it will provide daily essentials to the residents, but did not mention when the lockdown would be lifted. While many countries are lifting COVID-related restrictions and trying to live with the virus, Beijing continues to stick to its "zero COVID" approach, which includes strict lockdowns, mass testing, and vaccination, among other measures.



This move comes at a time when North Korea is already battling with its economy. The closure of trade with China is possibly bad news for the residents of Sinuiju, as there were many who were benefiting from the resumption of food, medicine, and other goods from China. Peter Ward, a North Korean economic expert, told NK News that North Korea's "economy was battered by the closure of the border, so it's a return to battening down the hatches." He further said, "You've got to remember that North Korea is basically pursuing an even more crazy version of what the Chinese are doing right now."

Image: AP

With Inputs from AP