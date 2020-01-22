China: Teenager Who Looked Like 'grandmother' Undergoes Surgery For 'new Face'

A Chinese teenager who had 'face of a 60-year-old' reportedly underwent successful surgery on January 20 which gave her a more youthful face. Xiao Feng, a 15-year-old teenager from Liaoning's Heishan County, China suffers from Hutchinson-Gilford Progeria syndrome and one of its symptoms involve premature ageing. Even though there is no cure to the syndrome, she was reportedly forced to leave school because of bullying.

In the events which followed, she wrote a letter to Chinese philanthropist Guo Mingyi asking for help and described herself as a 'grandmother'. According to international media reports, after several weeks of negotiating by Mingyi, Sunshine Plastic Surgery Hospital announced it would carry out the surgery and Guo had to pay only 30 per cent of the actual cost which was £55,560. This surgery was finally proven success on Monday and the face was revealed for the public.

"15-year-old girl successfully changed face, 20 days later, she did n't even recognize her parents".



When Xiaofeng first appeared, she was amazed.



See the details: https://t.co/UKAJ5HPJPE#FaceChange#KoMinYe#中國杏林#早衰少女救助 pic.twitter.com/oWctfuf7v6 — Shenyang Sunline Plastic Surgery Hospital (@Sunline_CN) January 21, 2020

Another unique surgery

While Xiao underwent surgery for her face, a Russian bodybuilder Kirill Tereshin, 23, has undergone a similar procedure to remove three litres of jelly-like substance from his arms following warnings that he would die if they weren't removed. It was reported that Tereshin injected three litres of a strange substance called Synthol into his arms in a bid to give himself large biceps. However, it was later revealed that the substance he'd injected was three litres of a Vaseline-like jelly substance.

The bodybuilder was recommended for an urgent surgery by Alana Mamaeva, a leading campaigner for victims of plastic surgery. The 32-year-old woman released a video in which she can be seen calling him by his nickname Bazooka and said that his artificial muscles are horrible compared to his slim body. The campaigner raised funds for Tereshin's surgery and attended it. She also said that they all are going to try and help the young man.

