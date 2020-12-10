China Tells Airline Crew To Wear Diapers On Flights To Cut Toilet Visit Over COVID-19 Risk

Amid the unprecedented pandemic, the Civil Aviation Administration of China has recommended cabin crew on charter flights to high-risk coronavirus destinations to wear disposable diapers and avoid using the washroom in a bid to reduce the risk of infection. According to Bloomberg, the Chinese aviation regulator released a 38-page list of guidelines for airlines to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. The officials said that the recommendations apply for charter flights to and from countries and regions where infections exceed 500 in every one million people.

Apart from the “diaper” advice, the cabin crew is also recommended to use a medical protective mask, double-layer disposable medical rubber gloves, goggles, disposable caps, disposable protective clothing and disposable shoe covers. Further, the aviation authorities also said that while flight crew have to wear masks and goggles, diapers, however, are not a compulsion.

Additionally, advice for the flights also include dividing the cabin into a clean area, buffer zone, passenger sitting area and quarantine area, separated by disposable curtains. The aviation officials instructed that the last three rows should be designated as an emergency quarantine area. Airlines have also insisted that it is safe to fly during the pandemic, partly thanks to the hospital-grade air filters on planes.

China tests over 250,000 people for virus

Meanwhile, after a handful of new cases were detected in the southern city of Chengdu, China has tested nearly 2,50,000 people for coronavirus in recent days. According to local Chinese media outlets, local health officials have said that the deadly virus was detected on food stored in their fridge and on a chopping board in their flat. It was further reported that as of Tuesday, almost 255,200 residents in the city had been swabbed for COVID tests, with six confirmed cases and one symptomatic patient.

The Chinese local authorities informed that schools and kindergartens in the Pidu district where the cases emerged have closed, with students and teachers to quarantine and be tested for the virus. The footage on state TV also showed people in a park standing in queues in a bid to be tested by health officials in hazmat suits. While China has largely been able to control the domestic transmission, state media, on the other hand, have blamed the recent clusters on imports of frozen food and other shipments.

