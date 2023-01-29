China Tightens Grip On Hong Kong By Policing Content In Schools On Pretext Of 'security'

China is continuing to tighten its grip on Hong Kong. Schools there have submitted information to education officials outlining the steps they are taking to ensure "national security". An elite government boys' school stated that they would end the contract of any external service provider found to be promoting political messages, while another said they would not allow anyone to enter whose "dress and appearance" had any indication of political propaganda, as per a report by South China Morning Post. The newspaper reviewed about 100 reports submitted by schools after education officials requested that they specify the measures taken over the school year and their plans for the current academic cycle. Following the imposition of the national security law by Beijing in June 2020, Hong Kong's education officials issued comprehensive guidelines in February 2021 covering all aspects of school activities, from management and teaching to students' behaviour, even when not on campus. All primary and secondary schools are reportedly required to submit a report every November.

King's College, a 97-year-old elite government boys' school, has implemented a new policy in which external service providers must sign a contract agreeing not to promote "political propaganda" or endanger "national security". If a provider is found to violate this contract, the activity will be terminated and the teacher in charge will report to the principal or vice-principal for follow-up. Additionally, the school's teachers have been instructed to monitor the words and actions of external service providers. Similarly, teachers at Kwun Tong Government Secondary School are required to review speeches and materials from guest speakers to ensure they do not contain any "inappropriate remarks".

China's grip on Hong Kong tightens

The Chinese YMCA College in Sha Tin announced that it will prevent anyone from entering the school if their clothing or appearance displays political messages or opinions. Additionally, the school has instructed teachers to thoroughly research any partner organisations that are invited to the school. The South Tuen Mun Government Secondary School stated that any staff members who violate the national security law may face disciplinary action. Special schools for students with physical or mental disabilities or behavioural issues must submit reports, while international and private schools, as well as kindergartens that offer non-local curriculum, are exempt from this requirement. The Lutheran School for the Deaf in Kwai Chung stated that all students were taught the national anthem and that they plan to include a choral component when playing it. All of this is being done to strengthen Beijing's hold on Hong Kong and extinguish any remnant of the pro-democracy movement.

The Education Bureau recently criticised schools for not effectively teaching national education, stating that their efforts were "unsatisfactory." The report specifically criticised teachers for not promoting a sense of belonging to the country and a sense of duty to safeguard its well-being among students. The report also stated that many teachers focussed too much on imparting knowledge, rather than fostering a sense of belonging to China at an emotional level. A former school principal, who spoke anonymously to South China Morning Post, stated that schools are currently under a lot of political pressure when it comes to "national security".

Fate of Hong Kong and the wider context

In 1842, following the First Opium War, Hong Kong Island was ceded to the British Empire under the Treaty of Nanking. The British later acquired control of the Kowloon Peninsula and the New Territories, which were ceded to them in 1898 under the Second Convention of Peking. These territories together formed the colony of Hong Kong, which was governed by the British until 1997.

During this time, Hong Kong developed into a major economic hub, with a strong economy and a high standard of living. However, political power remained firmly in the hands of the British colonial government, and there was limited political participation for Hong Kong residents. In the 1980s, the Chinese government began to push for the return of Hong Kong to Chinese sovereignty. In 1984, the Sino-British Joint Declaration was signed, which established that Hong Kong would be returned to China on July 1, 1997, under the principle of "one country, two systems." Under this principle, Hong Kong would be granted a high degree of autonomy and retain its own legal system, economic system, and way of life, while remaining a part of China.

The territory would be governed by the "Basic Law," a mini-constitution that guarantees certain rights and freedoms to Hong Kong residents. Since the handover, Hong Kong has remained a Special Administrative Region of China, with its own government, judiciary, and economic system. However, slowly China started interfering in Hong Kong's affairs, which led to pro-democracy protests in 2014, known as the Umbrella Movement, and in 2019. In 2020, China decided to strangle the hope of democracy people in Hong Kong had. The Chinese National People's Congress passed the National Security Law, which criminalised acts of "secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion" with foreign forces. Last year, Beijing appointed John Lee Ka-chiu, who was responsible for the violent crackdown on pro-democracy protestors as Hong Kong's chief executive.