China To Ban Pork Imports From India Owing To 'African Swine Fever Concerns': Reports

As African swine fever caused the death of 14,000 pigs in Assam, China has reportedly announced that it will ban imports of pigs, wild boars, and related products from India. Quoting a joint notice issued by the General Administration of Customs of China and its Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Affairs, the state media said that China is set to ban pork imports from India.

India reported its first case of ASF in both domestic pigs and wild boar in Assam earlier this month, after claiming the lives of more than 14,000 cattle so far. The ban comes at the time when the two countries are facing issues at the border.

In the latest development, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday that India is engaged with its neighbouring country to resolve the border issue peacefully.

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong had said the two countries pose no threat to each other and should resolve their differences through communication without allowing them to affect bilateral relations.

India-China standoff

Chinese military helicopters were spotted close to the border between India and China in eastern Ladakh after a clash between soldiers from both sides took place on two occasions. Thereafter, a fleet of Su-30 fighters of the Indian Air Force carried out sorties in the area.

According to reports, Indian and Chinese Army personnel clashed along the northern bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh on May 5. Four days later, a face-off between the two sides was witnessed near Naku La Pass in Sikkim.

High-level Indian and Chinese military commanders are reported to have met at designated points along the Line of Actual Control on May 22 and 23 to defuse the situation in Eastern Ladakh. Furthermore, diplomatic channels in New Delhi and Beijing are also working towards a peaceful resolution.

However, sources have confirmed that India shall not compromise on the sanctity of her borders. Speaking to Republic TV on Wednesday, Union Minister and former Army Chief General VK Singh contended that this was China's attempt to divert attention from its failure on the novel coronavirus front.

