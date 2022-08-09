China Says Continuing Military Drills To Prepare 'joint Defence & Blockade' Against Taiwan

Stoking further uncertainty amid ongoing tensions in the region, China’s Military on Tuesday announced that its navy and air force would continue joint drills in the waters and airspace encircling the self-ruled democratic island. Following the four days of large-scale military drills that were launched after the US House Speaker visited Taiwan for the first time in 25 years, the People’s Liberation Army Eastern Theatre Command said that the upcoming drills were to prepare “joint defence” and “joint blockade” of the self-ruled island. However, it did not mention an end date.

It should be mentioned that China’s military announced the continuation of the drills, stated The South China Morning Post, shortly after US President Joe Biden said he was “not worried” about the People’s Liberation Army increasing pressure over Taiwan. Beijing has reacted furiously to Pelosi’s visit to the island which China considers its own. According to China’s authorities, the US House Speaker’s visit left Beijing 'hurt’.

“I’m concerned that they’re moving as much as they are,” Biden said. “But I don’t think they’re going to do anything more.”

Military drills become ‘new reality’ in Taiwan Strait

Meanwhile, the former editor-in-chief of the nationalist tabloid Global Times, which is also the Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece, said that military drills had become a “new reality” in Taiwan Strait. Taking to China’s social media platform Weibo, Hu wrote, “Truthfully, the military drills are more like the beginning of the PLA’s normalisation of new elements in their actions in the Taiwan Strait.”

“Sealing off the island has become a reality that can be staged at any time, and the lifeblood of Taiwan is clearly in the hands of mainland China,” Hu also said.

Additionally, Taiwan’s military also began a live-fire drill Tuesday as it simulated the island’s defence against China’s military exercises. While there is no official announcement of the move, Central News Agency reported that Taiwan will conduct live-fire drills in southern Pingtung county on Tuesday and Thursday.

