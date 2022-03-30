China To Host 'Extended Troika' Meeting For Afghanistan’s Stability; US, Russia Invited

Nearly seven months after the Taliban ousted the democratically elected government in Afghanistan, China will hold multinational meetings in order to restore peace in the already war-torn country. As per the schedule, a series of meetings are scheduled with the representatives of Afghanistan, the US, Pakistan, China, Russia, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan starting on Wednesday. According to China's Foreign Ministry, a separate meeting of the "Extended Troika" will be held together among special envoys for Afghanistan from China, the United States and Russia.

"China, the US, Russia and Pakistan are all countries with significant influence on the Afghan issue," Chinese ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a daily briefing on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a US State Department spokesperson said that the Special Representative for Afghanistan, Tom West, will represent America during the upcoming meeting. As per the US spokesperson, the group’s interests are aligned on the need for the Taliban to live up to its commitments to build a truly inclusive government. Also, the spokesperson said that the main aim of the meeting is to ensure that the Taliban will not provide a safe haven for terrorism in Afghanistan, to rebuild its economy and ensure that the all-men led government must respect women's rights. Apart from the US, Pakistan has also confirmed that it will send its representatives to China in order to attend the meeting.

Several countries are now looking to invest in Afghanistan

It is worth mentioning that the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan in August last year after ousting the Ashraf Ghani led government. Since then, the country has been facing instability and unprecedented crisis. A number of meetings were also held earlier by Chinese, Pakistan, US and Russian officials to stabilise the situation in Afghanistan.

As of now, neither Russia nor China recognised Afghanistan’s new hard-line government. Earlier last year, a delegation led by Afghanistan's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi had attended the Troika Plus meeting in Pakistan with an agenda of expanding facilities for the movement of people. Now, multiple countries, including Iran, Russia and Turkey are looking to invest, filling the vacuum left in the wake of last year’s chaotic US withdrawal that led to the departure of international aid groups, the freezing of Afghan assets and the economy’s virtual collapse.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)