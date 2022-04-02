China To 'officially Recognise Legitimacy' Of Taliban Government If All Concerns Resolved

China, on Friday, said that it will officially recognise the legitimacy of the hardline faction Taliban in Afghanistan “when conditions are ripe” after Chinese leader Xi Jinping issued strong backing for Kabul at a regional conference on Thursday. The Chinese authoritarian leader, who made no mention of the Taliban’s human rights abuses and violations of women’s rights and freedom, called on the United States to unfreeze Afghan assets and remove sanctions on leaders of the Taliban regime.

Subsequently, at the end of a two-day meeting on Afghanistan affairs on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi endorsed the Islamist government in the war-torn country, after Taliban Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi hit out at Washington for so-called “undermining his country’s political and economic sovereignty,” Chinese state-affiliated media reported.

Ahead of the meeting, Taliban had also assured Beijing's most senior diplomat that the regime was ready to address any concern that China believes "emerges from Afghan soil” as the two countries share a border. Beijing has long feared that conflict-ridden neighbouring Afghanistan might become a hub for the Uyghur minority community separatists to rebel against Xi Jinping’s regime from Xinjiang.

(In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (centre) hosts a meeting with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (right) and Taliban-appointed Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi (left) in Tunxi district in eastern China's Anhui province. Image: AP)

Beijing's 'opportunistic move'

As China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Kabul on Thursday, the Taliban’s Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar’s office released a statement, stating that his Chinese counterpart has been assured about all the concerns Beijing "thinks emerge from the soil of Afghanistan”.

Beijing has reportedly been eyeing the minerals wealth un-untapped in the war-torn country and other rare earth material worth USD 3 trillion as well as secure the country’s frontier to fulfil its ambitious Belt and Road Initiative in the region. Think Tanks describe China’s anticipation of legitimising the Taliban’s government as an “opportunistic move.”

Beijing intends to legitimise the Taliban government as it aims to deter the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), an anti-China terror group from gaining prominence, as might be in the case of an unstable Taliban government. It has scheduled a meeting of Special envoys for Afghanistan from China, the United States, and Russia, a group is known as the “Extended Troika,” alongside a summit of the foreign ministers of China, Russia, Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

“China, the US, Russia, and Pakistan are all countries with significant influence on the Afghan issue,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said of the Troika meeting to the reporters in Beijing. The talks will “echo positively with the third meeting of foreign ministers of the Afghan neighboring countries, to further cement the consensus of all parties to help Afghanistan achieve peace, stability, and development at an early date,” he added.

(In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi poses for photos next to Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at left and Taliban-appointed Afghanistan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at right during a meeting held in Tunxi district in eastern China's Anhui province. Image: AP)

According to US-based Think Tank, Global Strat View, China is attempting to push back hard on the US sanction on Afghanistan as it prepares to host a summit of the foreign ministers of regional countries on the issue which will be attended by leaders from Iran, Pakistan, and other Central Asian countries.

The meeting is being attended by Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov amid the Russia Ukraine war. At several press calls, the Chinese foreign minister had been reluctant in revealing the exact timing and date of the summit to avoid condemnation from the countries of the world that have recently been increasingly vocal against the regime’s anti-women attitude.