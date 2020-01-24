China To Shut Down A Section Of Great Wall To Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus

China has announced on January 24 that it will close a section of Great Wall in a bid to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. The Ming Tombs and Yinshan Pagoda will also be shuttered from tomorrow, according to the authorities. The Bird's Nest Stadium in Beijing is closed today in order to prevent and control the rapid spread of the virulent virus.

World Health Organisation said that China was in a state of emergency but held off on declaring a global emergency with confirmed cases in half a dozen other counties. China expanded a lockdown and cancelled Lunar New Year celebrations to prevent the disease from spreading further.

READ: China: Almost 20 Million People Quarantined, Transport Suspended

China locks down five cities

In a bid to take precautionary measures, China has locked down five cities on January 24, including Wuhan, suspending all public transport to contain the deadly virus that has infected more than 830 people and left 25 others dead, as per reports. It also cancelled the celebrations of Lunar New Year recently.

Chinese authorities announced the suspension of public transport in five cities - Huanggang, Ezhou, Zhijiang, Qianjiang, and Wuhan in Hubei province on Thursday evening, according to the official media reports.

READ: China Seals 5 Cities In A Bid To Prevent Coronavirus Spread

25 killed, 830 affected in the deadly virus

The decision has been made after the International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee meeting on the night of January 22. WHO’s Director-General, in a statement, said that there was an ‘excellent discussion’ during the committee meeting and was ‘very impressed’ by the detail and depth of China’s presentation.

The decision over declaring it a public health emergency has not been made. The Director-General said that he will decide after appropriate consideration of all the evidence.

China placed its city, Wuhan, the centre of coronavirus epidemic under effective quarantine on January 23 with trains and flights suspended, subways halted and large events called off as doctors with their full-body protective gear treat the patients. It is a drastic step taken by the government to prevent the contagious disease that has killed 25, affected hundreds and reached other countries.

READ: Social Controls, SARS Experience Help China Close Off Cities

READ: China's New Virus Is Spreading Rapidly, Here's A List Of Countries With Confirmed Cases