China: Toddler Hangs Mid-air After Her Leash Gets Stuck In Elevator, Watch

A toddler in China was reportedly rescued unhurt after a safety leash attached to her wrist got stuck between an elevator door. A CCTV footage of the incident is now being circulated on the social media and features the girl standing outside the elevator right before the spine chilling accident occurred.

The short clip, posted on Twitter by People's Daily China, starts by showing the little girl on the elevator floor unaware that her hand leash is stuck inside. The video then shows the elevator descending as it pulls the toddler towards the ceiling. After left hanging for about one minute, the girl is automatically lowered down to the ground after which she is rescued. According to the reports, it was the lift’s emergency system which made a halt.

Heart-stopping moment! Toddler walked into the elevator alone with leash attached to her wrist. When the elevator started, she got hung up by the leash for over a minute. Luckily, the elevator went into an emergency halt. Please watch your children at all times! pic.twitter.com/ZWTMstPu7F — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) May 29, 2020

'Why has the baby been leashed?'

Since it surfaced online, the shocking incident has left many stunned. While many have slammed the toddler's parents for not being vigilant enough, many others have expressed their views on putting children on a leash. Yet many others have congratulated the engineers for designing the 'smart' lift.

It's incredibly impressive that the elevator detected the situation and went into emergency halt!! Cheers to the engineers. — Stream reaction (@dtalley2000) May 29, 2020

Maybe don’t leash children like slaves or animals? — OrchidReverie (@dkarbassi) May 29, 2020

The good thing is she fine and didn't get seriously hurt she probably won't be wandering around anymore after this but still, her parents need to do better on keeping an eye on her because this could of went south right quick — Jacky Z♋ (@Chucky7Jacky) May 29, 2020

omg! parents and guardians must be very very careful about their kids, who are so curious, active, and vulnerable. — Winter (@JaneWillow16) May 29, 2020

Why has this baby been put on a leash like an animal? Chinese culture?? Hate you people for this! — Lakshmi Gopal (@tweet06) May 31, 2020

In a similar incident, a doctor was praised after he saved a pet from being strangled by a lift in Olympus Harbour Island Apartments in Florida. The incident which was captured by the building’s CCTV camera has made Dr Mohammed Awed an internet hero.

The clip shows a woman along with her pet dog stepping outside a lift without realising that the leash of her pet is stuck inside it. A few minutes late, the lift door closes dragging the poor canine towards the ceiling. The dog can be seen choking despite the woman’s effort to pull the dog out of the leash. The video further shows Dr Awad passing by. As soon as he notices the situation, he runs to her aid finally saving the poor being’s life. The video ends in both falling backwards afters and the dog is unharmed.

