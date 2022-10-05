China, Uganda Lambast EU's Call To Halt Construction Of East African Crude Oil Pipeline

After the European Union (EU) blocked the construction of Uganda’s East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) and adopted a resolution to halt the project citing environmental and human rights issues, China on October 4 lambasted the bloc for derailing the "significant" deal that involves the construction of 1,443km (897-mile) long crude oil pipeline from Hoima in western Uganda to a port in Tanzania.

Chinese ambassador to Uganda, Zhang Lizhong, in a statement on October 4 slammed the EU's obstruction on the Ugandan oil sector, saying the EU “should not use the excuse of environmental and human rights issues to block development," Chinese newspaper SCMP reported. Uganda's Deputy Speaker of the National assembly derided the EU for what he described as its "deliberate misrepresentation of key facts" in the resolution blocking the Hoima-Tanga oil pipeline construction. He noted that by 2025, the Ugandan government will have its own crude oil pipeline in East Africa as planned.

Project 'significant for China-Uganda relations': Chinese ambassador to Uganda

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni reaffirmed his commitment to the completion of the key pipeline, echoing his Deputy Speaker's remarks. The European Union’s Parliament in its resolution pressurised the international community to "exert maximum pressure" on Ugandan and Tanzanian authorities and the oil pipeline stakeholders to halt the project around Lake Albert located in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. China National Offshore Oil Corporation and TotalEnergies have invested more than $10 billion in the project.

The Chinese ambassador to Uganda in a statement asserted, “We hope that these projects will continue without disruptions and be completed in time so that it would achieve the desired results for national economic and social development for Uganda." Further, he added, that the pipeline project is "significant for China-Uganda relations.”

European Union (EU) lawmakers passed the resolution to stop the construction of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) with a majority of 334. It compelled Uganda, Tanzania and Total Energies SE to delay the development of the proposed project for a minimum of at least one year. Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker of the Ugandan national assembly asserted that the EU's resolution threatened Uganda’s sovereignty. "The resolution is based on misinformation and deliberate misrepresentation of key facts on environment and human rights protection. It represents the highest level of neo-colonialism and imperialism against the sovereignty of Uganda and Tanzania," said Tayebwa in a statement.

Image: AP