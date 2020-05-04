Chinese University Refunds 3 Months Accommodation Fees To Over 20000 Students Citing Covid

As the COVID-19 pandemic has spread across the world compelling a majority of the nations to undergo lockdown, universities across the world were forced to shut down due to the pandemic and the student force which forms a major part of the expatriates were also called back by many countries in the wake of the pandemic.

In view of the ongoing situation, a university in Shaanxi province which lies in North West China has decided to return the accommodation charges of the students that it received at the time of admission. The Xi’an Fanyi University has refunded three months of accommodation charges to over 20,000 students due to the abrupt shortening of the course, China's state-owned English media Global Times has reported.

Xi'an Fanyi University of NW China's Shaanxi refunded three months of accommodation fees to more than 20,000 students, totaling 17 million yuan ($2.4 million), as class time was shortened because of #COVID19.

China, from where the deadly Coronavirus originated, has now controlled the health emergency to a large extent. China has reported over 82,800 COVID-19 infected cases, of which 4637 have succumbed to the virus. Over 77,000 have been recovered from the virus (data combined from John Hopkins and Worldometer).

However, the world continues to grapple with the virus. The US is the worst affected country in the world with over 1.15 million infected cases and 67,682 deaths. US President Donald Trump has slammed China for concealing the severity of the health crisis at the initial stage when the virus was yet to spread across the world at such a scale that it is now.