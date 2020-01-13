The Debate
China Unveils Driverless Smart Bullet Train Ahead Of Beijing Winter Olympics

Rest of the World News

China has recently launched its new high-speed bullet train which is driverless and can reach speeds up to 350 km/h. Launched in preparation for the Olympics.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
China

China has recently launched its new high-speed bullet train, even more, impressive is the fact that this bullet train is driverless. According to local media, the introduction of this new smart bullet train into its already impressive fleet of high-speed trains is in preparation for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

Driverless smart bullet train

The driverless smart bullet train would connect the Chinese capital of Beijing to Zhangjiakou, which is another town that will be hosting various sporting events. The train is capable of speeds up to 350 km/h and can complete the 108-mile journey in just under 47 minutes. The journey earlier used to take 3 hours to complete.

As of now, the train has 10 stations along its route and each of the stops is in close proximity to the Winter Olympics sporting venues. The new driverless smart bullet train belongs to China's Fuxing series of bullet trains. The new train also boasts 5G connectivity and smart lighting, in addition, the train will also have a couple of thousand sensors which will be used to monitor the train's functioning by collecting real-time data.

Read: Carlos Ghosn Used Bullet Train, Private Jet To Reach Lebanon: Report

Read: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray Keeps Bullet Train Project Hanging, Eyes 'speedy Implementation'

The train's seats will also come equipped with a touch screen and a wireless charging point. Since the train was launched with the Winter Olympics in mind, it has large storage areas in order to accommodate media and athletes as well as a dining car that can be transformed as and when required into a media room.

Read: State Government To Review Bullet Train Project: Uddhav Thackeray

Read: Shiv Sena Makes Vague Statement On Bullet Train Project Before Uddhav Thackeray Takes Oath

Published:
COMMENT
