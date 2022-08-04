China Urges Japan To 'recognise Severe Harm' Caused By Nancy Pelosi's Visit To Taiwan

In a recent development pertaining to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, China has urged Japan to "recognise the severe harm" caused by her visit to the island nation. Chinese Ambassador to Japan, Kong Xuanyou, also called on Tokyo to refrain from blindly emulating the United States and making wrong remarks on the Taiwan issue, China state-affiliated media, Global Times reported. His statement came after the Group of Seven (G7) condemned China on the Taiwan issue.

The Foreign Ministers of G7 and the High Representative of the European Union reaffirmed their shared commitment to maintaining the global order, peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. In the statement, the leaders stressed that there is "no justification" for the military activity in Taiwan Strait over the visit of the US delegation led by Speaker Pelosi. They also warned that China's escalatory response runs the risk of mounting tensions in the region. Further, leaders urged all parties to keep their composure and open lines of communication in order to prevent misunderstandings.

Chinese ballistic missiles land in Japan's exclusive economic zone

It is worth mentioning here that China on Thursday fired five ballistic missiles that landed at Japan's exclusive economic zone. According to Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, it was the first time a Chinese military ballistic missile ever landed within the waters. "This is a grave issue that concerns our country's national security and the safety of the people," Kishi said, as per Kyodo News. Meanwhile, a diplomatic protest was also sent to the Chinese government by Japan.

It is important to note here that the development comes at a time Pelosi is visiting Japan to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues.

Japan calls for peaceful resolution of Taiwan issue

Meanwhile, Japan has also voiced concern over Chinese military action in the Asia Pacific region. The Japanese government has called for a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issues amid the escalating hostilities between Beijing and Taipei amid Chinese military exercises near the democratic island. Hirokazu Matsuno, a spokesperson for the Japanese government, stated that peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait hold importance not only for Japan but for the entire world. “We hope issues concerning Taiwan will be resolved peacefully through dialogue," Matsuno added, Kyodo News reported.

(Image: AP)