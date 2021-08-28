China, US Hold First Military-level Talks Under Biden-government, Afghan Crisis Discussed

In the wake of the Afghanistan crisis, the militaries of the United States and China initiated deliberations on the rapidly evolving situation in the war-ravaged state. During the elementary round of military-level talks after President Joe Biden assumed power in January, an international media report stated on Saturday. Deputy Director for the People's Liberation Army Office for International Military Cooperation Major General Huang Xueping held a virtual conference with his US counterpart Michael Chase last week.

"Afghanistan crisis is one of the most urgent issues of risk management that needs to be discussed. Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi raised this issue in the Alaska talks [earlier this year], but his American counterpart ignored it,” PTI quoted an official of the Chinese military as saying.

The US and China had held primitive high-level talks in March in Alaska after the newly-inducted President Joe Biden had assumed power, where Wang Yi and top Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi exchanged barbs with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

“The Chinese military has maintained a middle-level military-to-military communication channel via the defence attache in the US embassy in Beijing, and [last week’s call] is the first time senior officers resumed talks,” the Chinese official said.

China had hoped to exchange intelligence about Afghanistan when Wang and China's Foreign Policy Chief Yang met US Secretary of State Blinken in Alaska in March because Beijing comprehended the complication and risks involved in the situation after the US pulled out troops from Afghanistan, the report implied.

“If the US and China started talks about Afghanistan risk assessment, it would not have done so much damage to both countries. China evacuated almost all their nationals three months ago,” the report quoted the Chinese military official as saying.

Notably, the US and NATO troops came under attack from Islamic State Suicide bombers at Kabul airport on Thursday which killed 169 Afghans and 13 American soldiers and 3 UK nationals, including a child. The Islamic State's Afghanistan affiliate and dubbed Islamic State Khorasan or ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the attack that came after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan amid the US troop withdrawal.

After the legitimate government surrendered and collapsed on August 15 after the Taliban clean-swept into the capital province of Kabul, and embattled Ashraf Ghani fled the country. Since then, tens of thousands of people are desperate to escape a country in the hands of the hardline terror outfit Taliban, while hundreds have been evacuated.

“What China is concerned about is that the extremist forces, especially the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, (ETIM) will expand their power and influence amid the chaos in Afghanistan, which needs China, the US and other countries to work together to prevent it from happening,” the Chinese official said.

While expressing shock over the Kabul blasts, China on Friday said the security situation in Afghanistan remained 'complex and grave' and offered to associate with the international community to counter terrorism and threats while urging the Taliban to break off with terrorists groups.

On the other hand, observers say that Kabul twin blasts indicate that ISIS-K could operate with impunity in Kabul under the Taliban control which could be a bone of contention for Beijing as it is banking on the Afghan militant group to rein in the Uyghur Muslim militant group from Xinjiang.

“We hope relevant parties will take effective measures to ensure a smooth transition of the situation in Afghanistan and ensure the safety of the Afghan people and foreign citizens in the countrymen," without directly naming the Taliban, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing.

