Video From China Shows How Coronavirus Has Changed Daily Routine In Schools

China, where the novel coronavirus emerged, is now taking extra precautions to limit the second wave of infections as cases have risen in recent times.

Video from China shows how coronavirus has changed daily routine in schools

China, where the novel coronavirus emerged, is now taking extra precautions to limit the second wave of infections. Not only adults but even children have witnessed a drastic change in everyday routine with social distancing and masks becoming societal norms. Recently, a video of a child undergoing a 4-step sanitation process before entering school premises has left many flabbergasted.

The video which was recently shared on Twitter,  perfectly depicts how morning routines have changed in Chinese schools. The clip starts with the boy getting his shos sanitised before entering the man school building. He then disposes of his maks and moves forward to sanitise his hand. Following which, employees sanitise his schoolbag. He finally enters the school, but not before he gets tested for COVID-19.

'If a dirt..'

The clip has left netizens, including businessman Harsh Goenka, amused. The post has received over 1.7k likes and 476 retweets. 

