Video from China shows how coronavirus has changed daily routine in schools

China, where the novel coronavirus emerged, is now taking extra precautions to limit the second wave of infections. Not only adults but even children have witnessed a drastic change in everyday routine with social distancing and masks becoming societal norms. Recently, a video of a child undergoing a 4-step sanitation process before entering school premises has left many flabbergasted.

Read: China, US Should Work Together To Implement 'Phase 1' Trade Deal: Chinese FM Spokesperson

The video which was recently shared on Twitter, perfectly depicts how morning routines have changed in Chinese schools. The clip starts with the boy getting his shos sanitised before entering the man school building. He then disposes of his maks and moves forward to sanitise his hand. Following which, employees sanitise his schoolbag. He finally enters the school, but not before he gets tested for COVID-19.

Read: US-China Commission Says Taiwan's Exclusion From WHO Caused Loss Of Lives

'If a dirt..'

The majority of countries: If a dirt, a dirt💀💀💀



Meanwhile in China:pic.twitter.com/eNWMofanVk — Nikola (@niktaylorde) May 9, 2020

The clip has left netizens, including businessman Harsh Goenka, amused. The post has received over 1.7k likes and 476 retweets.

This is what Chinese schools are doing to avoid Covid ....pic.twitter.com/fCX3UKQVnD — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) May 10, 2020

I'm sure this is exactly what it looks like at every Chinese school... All 1.5 million schoolkids every morning 😂



Jokes aside, this looks a lot like their own national propaganda. Not that it doesn't look impressive, but I suspect that's point - to appear that way. — Aden Ven (@adenven) May 9, 2020

Those alcohol spraying machines are really unpleasant and I don't know what it is they are trying to do with them. — Amani the Tenderhearted (@AmanitheTender1) May 9, 2020

Standing together fights epidemics — Arthur (@Arthur69278578) May 9, 2020

With due respect, it's not possible in India, especially when we have thousands of students going to one school. — Shivani (@Astro_Healer_Sh) May 11, 2020

Read: New NBA China Boss Faces Tough Task After Tweet Row, Say Media

Read: Australia's Minister Says China's Meat Import Ban Unrelated To COVID-19 Investigation