As Japan on Thursday, 15 September started nationwide military exercises to deal with China’s ramped-up regional assertiveness, Chinese experts stated that Tokyo is trying to display its hard power to serve the US Indo-Pacific strategy to contain China militarily. According to Global Times, while Japan is trying to boost deterrence and strengthen its capabilities, China’s military experts warned that a military conflict between the two nations will bring “destructive consequences” to Japan. The experts even claimed that Japan lacks the ability to deter China in a military conflict over “China’s territories”.

According to the Global Times' report, Japan’s right-wing political forces have been “lying” to the country's citizens about the Diaoyu Islands issue and Taiwan question. It added that this has led to the “unreasonable hostility and bias” against China among the Japanese population, and this is why the massive drills targeting China could win support for Japanese politicians.

However, the Chinese analysts said that Japan can not intervene militarily for as long as the United States has the final say. The analysts also added that China is prepared for the worst-case scenario. They even said that China is closely monitoring the development and progress of the Japanese exercise, noting that if this happens again, this could be a sign that Japan is preparing for war and China should stay vigilant.

Japan's massive drills

It is pertinent to mention that this is for the first time in 30 years that the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Exercise involved all ist units. The drill is scheduled from 15 September to the second half of November. Japan conducted the exercise to strengthen the JGSDF's deterrence and response capabilities by ensuring JGSDF's readiness towards threats to Japan.

As per reports, around 100,000 personnel, 20,000 vehicles and 120 aircraft will join the drills. It will also involve Japan’s Maritime and Air Self-Defence Forces and a landing ship of the US Army. The troops will carry defence equipment during the mission, including tanks, to several training grounds by land and sea. Private trucks, ferries and railways will also be used in the massive drills. It is worth mentioning that the JGSDF last conducted exercises of this scale in 1993 after the end of the Cold War.

