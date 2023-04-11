Amid rising tensions in the region, Beijing has threatened Tokyo against "meddle(ing)" in the Taiwan issue. In the first face-to-face high-level maritime talks since 2019 between the two Asian powers, Japan reiterated its demand for "peace and stability" in the region in and around the Taiwan Strait, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP)

On the third day of PLA military drills, which included war simulations and precision strikes around the self-governing island of Taiwan, senior Chinese and Japanese officials met in Tokyo. This came after last week's closely monitored meeting between Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

Japan following Chinese operations around Taiwan 'with great interest'

Japan's worries over the military exercise taking place so close to its southern islands served as a backdrop for the 15th round of talks aimed at easing tensions between the Asian neighbours in the South and East China Seas.

A Japanese government official earlier on Monday stated that Tokyo was consistently and "with great interest" following the manoeuvres around Taiwan, which Beijing views as a renegade territory that should be brought under mainland authority, by force if necessary, SCMP reported.

A delegation from the foreign ministry led by Hong Liang, Director General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, reportedly brought up the subject at the meeting, according to China's state media.

China restated its position on Japan's 'negative moves'

“[China] demanded that the Japanese side stop all words and deeds that infringe China’s territorial sovereignty, damage China’s maritime rights and interests … and refrain from meddling in the Taiwan issue,” the foreign ministry said.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry summary noted that Beijing restated its position on Tokyo's "negative moves" on matters surrounding the disputed East and South China Seas.

Japan's Foreign Ministry and Takehiro Funakoshi, the Director General of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, led the Japanese delegation in expressing Tokyo's "deep concerns" regarding the state of operations in the East and South China Seas and "reiterated the importance of having peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

The Tokyo delegation also expressed worry over "intensifying" Chinese military activity in the region and urged China to "immediately stop intrusions" into Japanese territorial waters.