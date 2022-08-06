China has warned the United States against any actions that could further intensify the Taiwan issue as both countries came under direct confrontation following US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei. After attending the annual meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters that Beijing has come to know about the US planning to “beef up” its military development around the self-ruled democratic island and warned against the move.

"We have come to know that the United States is planning to beef up its military deployment in this region. It is our hope and we call on all parties to stay on high vigilance against this," Wang said according to Japanese state media.

"The United States should not create further problems and should not create a bigger crisis," he added while adding that Beijing will make its position clear "based on the plans that we have and in accordance with the gravity of the situation” over Pelosi’s visit, stated Kyodo News.

Wang's remarks follow statements made by National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who told the reporters that American ships will also cross the Taiwan Strait as Beijing announced its military drills encircling the island. Kirby had said that US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin "directed that the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and the ships in her strike group will remain on station in the general area to monitor the situation."

"We will conduct standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks, consistent, again, with our longstanding approach to defending freedom of the seas and international law," Kirby had added.

The US and China stood in direct confrontation amid deteriorated ties after Pelosi became the first US House Speaker to visit Taiwan in 25 years and upheld the island’s sovereignty and security. In response, Beijing slammed the US for undermining the ‘One China’ policy and announced large-scale military drills encircling Taiwan as part of its “unprecedented” response.

These drills, including all branches of China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA), on Friday, crossed the island for the first time and were started on Thursday after Pelosi left the island in 18 hours. China not only imposed trade restrictions on Taiwan but also said that it would withdraw from a range of talks and cooperation agreements with the United States over Pelosi's visit. Beijing continued its massive military drills for the third day on Saturday.

Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying also lambasted the US for terming Beijing's measures to Pelosi visit "overreaction". She said, "On such an issue concerning China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, China’s countermeasures are justified, necessary and proportionate, and there is nothing excessive about them."

"China has acted in legitimate self-defense only after the US made this egregious provocation. Our countermeasures are necessary as a warning to the provocateurs and as a step to uphold our sovereignty and security," Hua said in the press briefing.

Taiwan claims China 'simulating' attack on island

Meanwhile, in a massive claim, Taiwan has accused China’s military of ‘simulating’ an attack on its main island on Saturday as Beijing continued its retaliatory military drills over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei. Taiwan's Defence Ministry floated a major claim saying, “Multiple PLA craft were detected around Taiwan Strait, some have crossed the median line. Possible simulated attack against HVA. ROC Armed Forces have utilized alert broadcast, aircraft in CAP, patrolling naval vessels, and land-based missile systems in response to this situation."

Image: AP