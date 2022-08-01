China Warns US Its PLA Military Forces 'won't Sit Idly By' If Pelosi Enters Taiwan

In a renewed warning to the United States, China on Monday, August 1 said that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) "will not sit idly by" if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi makes a Taiwan visit. At a press briefing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, reiterated that Chinese authoritarian leader President Xi Jinping has already elaborated on China’s principled position on the Taiwan question. China’s "opposition to official exchanges between the US and Taiwan" is clear and consistent, Lijian asserted.

"Chinese and US Presidents had a candid, in-depth communication and exchange on China-US relations and issues of interest," said Chinese Foreing Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian. "The Chinese side has repeatedly made clear to the US side our serious concern over Speaker Pelosi’s potential visit to Taiwan and our firm opposition to the visit. If the US side challenges China’s red line, it will be met with resolute countermeasures. The US must bear all consequences arising thereof."

The latter stressed that Pelosi's status as the 'third high profile US official" to visit Taiwan will "lead to egregious political impact" this time.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson's remark came as US House Speaker Pelosi started her Asian tour on Monday, landing in ally nation Singapore just before 4:30 am local time. She was greeted by Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. As it still remained unclear whether Pelosi will make a trip to Taiwan, Lijian maintained that the US must adhere to the Sino-US joint communiqués that embody the political commitments made by the two sides. "One-China principle is the political foundation for China-US relations," he iterated.

An official document from Pelosi's office issued on July 31 mentioned that she would visit four Asian countries —Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan. It had no mention of Taiwan.

"China firmly opposes separatist moves toward 'Taiwan independence' and interference by external forces, and never allows any room for 'Taiwan independence' forces in whatever form," said Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian. "Those who play with fire will perish by it. It is hoped that the US will be clear-eyed about this," he asserted.

China asks Japan 'not to rope in external forces' on Taiwan question

China asked the US official to honour the One-China principle and implement the three joint communiqués both "in word and in deed." PRC considers Taiwan as an 'inalienable' part of China’s territory, and Lijian wanted that the Taiwan question is purely China’s internal affair. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson also condemned the recent visit to Taiwan by the Japanese delegation led by former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Beijing urged the Japanese side to earnestly abide by the principles of the four political documents between China and Japan and its solemn commitment to the Taiwan question. Tokyo must prudently and properly handle relevant issues and not send wrong signals to the “Taiwan independence” forces. "The DPP authorities’ attempt to rope in external forces to engage in political manipulation and benefit politically will never succeed," Lijian stressed.