China Warns US Will 'pay Price For Hurting Beijing' As Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan

As rattled Beijing continues to issue back-to-back condemnations of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry on Wednesday warned that Washington would now bear the "consequences". Defying all such threats by China, Pelosi became the first US House Speaker to visit the self-ruled democratic island since 1997, stoking fresh tensions between both nations.

During the high-stakes trip, while Pelosi reiterated America's commitment to protecting Taiwan's security and sovereignty, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that the motive behind Washington's measure was not about democracy. The Chinese diplomat also reiterated that Pelosi's visit was a clear provocation to China's integrity and declared that the United States "will be held liable and pay the price for hurting" Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, "The nature of her [US Speaker Nancy Pelosi]visit to the Taiwan region is not about democracy. This is an issue about China's sovereignty & territorial integrity".

Earlier, Hua issued a statement denouncing her trip and saying that any response that Beijing would take now would be “justified” as well as “necessary”. Defying all threats from China and showcasing support for Taipei, the US House Speaker’s unannounced visit to the island has now pushed the Washington-Beijing ties to a new low.

China urges US to stop using 'Taiwan card'

Decrying the trip, China on Tuesday had also warned that the United States should give up the attempt to play the “Taiwan card” and called on Washington to adhere to the ‘One-China principle'. Since Beijing considers Taipei as its own territory, any country developing democratic ties with Taiwan faces threats from China. However, Pelosi appeared to ignore the warnings levelled by China and even addressed Taiwan’s President before meeting President Tsai Ing-Wen.

Miffed by America’s move, the Chinese military claimed that the US is using “Taiwan to control China” and warned that it should, “Stop interfering in Taiwan affairs and in China’s internal affairs, stop supporting and condoning “Taiwan independence” separatist forces in various forms, and stop talking and acting on the Taiwan issue,” according to an official release by Chinese Foreign Ministry.

“Stop distorting and hollowing out the one-China principle, abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three Sino-US joint communique with practical actions… don’t make mistakes. And go further and further down the dangerous road,” the statement said while adding, “China will take all necessary measures to resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity in response to the US House Speaker’s visit to Taiwan, China, and the US and the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces must be responsible for all the consequences."

