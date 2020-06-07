China Will Continue To Push For Entry Arrangement In Other Countries: Foreign Ministry

China would continue pushing for “fast track” border entry arrangements with other countries, Ma Zhaoxu, Vice foreign minister on June 7 said. China, which is now looking to reopen its international borders, recently started allowing Chinese citizens in Russia to return. This comes as the Asian giant, on June 7, reported six new cases of coronavirus, five out of which were incoming travellers. As of now, China has recorded 84,186 total cases as now out of which 4638 people have died, the latest tally by John Hopkins University stated.

Meanwhile, speaking at a news briefing in Beijing, Zhaoxu said that China has fulfilled its responsibility as a big country through shipments of goods to help counter the coronavirus epidemic to other countries. According to reports, China has delivered masks, ventilators and other protective gears to multiple countries in Europe as well as Africa.

China's airline policy

China, currently, accommodates 134 international flights a week under restrictions imposed in late March in response to the pandemic. On March 29, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) reportedly announced the “Five One” policy – Chinese airlines would be only allowed to maintain one international route to any specific country – with no more than one flight every week. Foreign airlines are only allowed to maintain one route to China, with no more than one weekly flight.

Meanwhile, the Australian government, which has joined the US to accuse China of conceding information has reportedly revealed that international travel may not resume this year. While speaking to an international media outlet, Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham said he doesn’t guarantee that people can undertake overseas trip until December. He reportedly said that due to unprecedented coronavirus outbreak people ‘can’t undertake’ holiday and won’t be able to go overseas for some time to come.

