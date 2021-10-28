China Willing To Build Military Base On The Border Of Tajikistan: Reports

China is willing to build a military base on the border of Tajikistan with Afghanistan -- Dushanbe officials have confirmed the media reports on Wednesday. According to a report by news agency, Khaama Press, China would spend around $8.6 million to build a military base in which they have assured the Tajikistan government regarding the deployment of "Tajik troops."

The report said that the agreement clearly states "no Chinese troops would be deployed at the military base." The military post would be built close to Wakhan -- a narrow strip of territory in Afghanistan, extending to China and separating Tajikistan from Pakistan.

Notably, if this military base would be built, it would not be the first such military post to be set with the help of China in Tajikistan.

At present, China has already been running a military base in Kulob of Tajikistan. It was built by the Chinese government in 2016.

According to Khaama Press, a communique written and sent from Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to the Chinese embassy reads, "Beijing should develop more border outposts on the border with Afghanistan in return for giving full control of their previous base." It is imperative to mention Communist regime maintained a close relationship with the all-men Taliban government since they ousted the democratically elected government in August this year. As China maintains friendly relations, Tajikistan fears Beijing might pour terrorists from Afghanistan.

Tajikistan holding several joint drills near Tajikistan Border to counter Afghan terror organisations

On the other hand, Tajikistan has been engaging its soldiers with different countries to counter any possible attack from Afghanistan. On October 23, Friday, Russian and Tajik troops conducted joint drills near Tajikistan’s border with Afghanistan, as part of efforts to prepare for possible security threats issued from Afghanistan.

It was part of weeklong war games that brought together about 5,000 troops and over 700 armoured vehicles from Russia, Tajikistan and several other ex-Soviet nations, which are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security pact. While speaking to Associated Press, Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo said the drills were decided amid the "catastrophic changes after the withdrawal of the international coalition" from Afghanistan.

Image: AP