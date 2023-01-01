'China Won’t Succeed In Destroying Buddhism': Dalai Lama’s Strong Message To Xi Jinping

Criticising the Chinese government, the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Saturday stated that China won’t succeed in its attempt to target and destroy Buddhism. The Tibetan spiritual leader also accused China of considering Buddhism poisonous and of carrying out a campaign to destroy the culture of China, by destroying its institutions.

Speaking on the third and the last day of teaching program at Kalachakra Maidan in Bodh Gaya, Dalai Lama said, “We have strong faith in Buddha dharma, local people are very devoted towards it, even in Mongolia and China. It is, therefore, the Chinese government through its system sees the dharma as poison and is trying to destroy it, but they will never succeed.”

“Buddhism was harmed by the Chinese government. Buddhism could not be destroyed from China. Even today, there are many people who believe in Buddhism in China,” he said, adding, “Though the Chinese government had destroyed many Buddhist Viharas, but the number of followers of Buddhism has not decreased in the country.”

The spiritual leader’s comments came while he is on an annual visit to Bihar’s Bodh Gaya after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, more than 80,000 Buddhist devotees, including Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, attended the teaching programme led by Dalai Lama.

Nitish meets Dalai Lama at Bodh Gaya

In view of Dalai Lama’s Bihar visit, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also on Friday met the spiritual leader at Bodh Gaya. Following his visit, the Bihar Chief Minister recounted the “old and deep relationship” he shared with the Dalai Lama, who has visited Patna in the past as well.

“Every year, during this time, a large number of people visit Bodh Gaya where they offer prayers and listen to the preachings. The age-old tradition could not be followed for the last two years because of the pandemic. Thankfully, it has resumed, although we are alert because of the fresh spike in COVID cases reported from other parts of the world,” said Nitish Kumar.

Chinese woman spying Dalai Lama

Amid Dalai Lama's Bihar visit, the security agencies have launched a search for a Chinese woman in Bodh Gaya after she was suspected of spying on the Tibetan spiritual leader. Following the inputs received from the security agencies, the state police have also released the sketch of the suspect, identified as Song Xiaolan.

"An input has come that a Chinese woman is living in Gaya. We were getting inputs for the last 2 years. Searches are underway. At present, the Chinese woman is not located, due to which many suspicious points are being raised. However, the suspicion of being a Chinese spy can't be ruled out," the Superintendent of Gaya Police was quoted as saying.