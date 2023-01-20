China's Acceleration Of Dam Construction May Be Impending A Conflict With India: Report

China may be heading to lock horns with India in a future war regarding water sharing of the Mabja Zangbo River amid its acceleration of construction of a huge dam on the river. The construction of the dam is underway just a few kilometres north of India, China and Nepal trijunction border near Uttarakhand.

A Kathmandu-based digital magazine Epardafas report states that the development can be a precursor to increased tensions between Beijing and New Delhi as the dam in question will allow China to allow autonomous control over the river’s water flowing into India.

On the basis of the latest satellite imagery, the construction of the Chinese dam is underway in close proximity to India’s Kalapani region of Uttarakhand, an open-source intelligence @detresfa_ revealed on Twitter. Another cause for concern cited by experts analyzing the development is China’s construction of an airport in the dam’s vicinity, which can significantly improve the effectiveness of the Chinese Air Force in the region.

Is China pursuing ‘water war’ with India?

The development of a Chinese dam near the tri-junction border comes at a time when Beijing has instantiated the finalization of plans to construct another dam near Arunachal Pradesh, Epardafas reported. The said dam is being constructed on Yarlung Tsagpo, a tributary of the Brahmaputra River. The construction of the dam underway near the Medog border, which lies in close proximity to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, can enable China to change the flow of water of the Brahmaputra River, the report stated.

Dubbed the lifeline of the Northeast and Bangladesh as well, any change in the flow of the Brahmaputra River’s waters may either lead to scarcity of water or floods in the Indian region. China’s activities pertaining to various rivers flowing into India has been labelled "hydro-hegemony" to highlight Beijing’s attempts to dominate the water economy in the guise of mega-dam projects in the region.