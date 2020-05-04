China's BRI Project Hits Roadblock Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic had dealt a major blow to China’s Belt and Road initiative initiated by Chinese Premier Xi Jinping in 2013. BRI, which is China's landmark project for global dominance, includes infrastructure development and investments in nearly 70 countries and international organizations in Asia, Europe, and Africa. However, owing to the ongoing crisis, all of the 142 recipients are now looking forward to renegotiating the deal.

Currently, Beijing is considering a lot of responses to the involved nations. According to reports, one of the responses involves suspending interest payments on the loans from the country’s financial institutions. However, top financiers in China ave warned against expecting a total waiver of all loans.

Speaking to international media reporters, an anonymous researcher said that that the BRI loan were not "foreign aid" and that the country needs to, at least recoup the principal amount and a moderate interest. However, it would take time to strike a new deal as foreign travels are banned currently. According to John Hopkins University of Advanced International studies, many of the nations which had applied for the loan relief are "understood to be African" where China has lent a toral sum of $143 billion.

Meanwhile, declining proposals of interest waivers, a researcher at China Centre for International Economic exchange, a Beijing based government Think Tank reportedly revealed that the Xi Jinping led government had till now formulated no plans of dealing with growing demands of debt relief.

COVID-19 outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China, has now spiralled to infect over 3,566,804 and kill 248,304 globally. However, a total of 1,156,800 have recovered from a lethal respiratory infection. The United States of America where people are protesting against the COVID19 lockdown is the most affected nation with over 3,566,804 cases. Meanwhile, Wuhan recently reported zero cases as life returned to normal.

(Image credits: Observer Research Foundation)