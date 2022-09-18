China's Civilians Using Drones To 'troll' Taiwan's Army & Share Clips On Internet: Report

Amid the soaring tensions between China and Taiwan, Beijing has instigated a new way to 'troll' or mock Taiwan's army using drones and then sharing the clips on social media platforms. According to a report by CNN, young men from mainland China were enjoying the island's infiltration with drinks on one hand and control of drones on the other. Dressed in casual wear, youngsters from China are now engaged in capturing videos of Taiwanese soldiers while enjoying loud music and alcohol. This is not the end of the new adventure, they even upload the footage on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo, which is one of the biggest social media platforms in the country with over 582 million monthly active users.

China's Communist government highly restricts the microblogging site and rarely publishes content criticising the Xi Jinping-led administration and its military. As several 15-second clips went viral on the internet, the Taiwanese military confirmed these mysterious menaces are indeed civilian drones from mainland China. According to the media report, the social media videos show detailed footage of the restricted zone and some videoes even clearly identify the soldiers.

One video captures the moment four Taiwanese soldiers realise they are being captured by a drone hovering in the sky above their check post. Caught off guard, they respond by hurling stones at the intruding drone, which zooms in so close that one can make out the faces of individual soldiers. These bizarre videos which are now viral on social media platforms attract millions of witty comments, while thousands raise questions about the ability of the Taiwanese soldiers to protect themselves. The clips seem to expose a stunning vulnerability: the ability of Chinese drones to photograph restricted military sites in Taiwan at any time.

China-Taiwan tensions and US' support for the island

It is crucial to note here that the Chinese government had warned Taiwan of a dramatic situation for allowing US Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taipei. It sent 27 aircraft to Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) hours after Pelosi's plane left Taipei. Addressing a press conference earlier in August, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying dubbed Pelosi's visit "unhealthy" for "democracy" and added her visit only provoked and violated China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, Pelosi issued a statement describing her tour as a "strong statement that America stands with Taiwan." She said that her visit is part of broader travels in the Indo-Pacific, focused on security, prosperity and governance - on which Taiwan is a global leader.

