China's Claims On Improved Tibetans' Livelihoods Based On Distorted Facts: Tibetan Leader

Tibet's exiled leader in India, Sikyong Pema Tsering, stated in a book released ahead of China's National Day, that Beijing's claims of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has improved Tibetans' livelihoods are based on shaky historical facts and distorted current realities. China's claims in the White Paper "Tibet Since 1951: Liberation, Development, and Prosperity," released in May, were challenged by him. The exiled leader remarked at an event to promote a book titled "Tibet: 70 Years of Occupation and Oppression" that it is not 70 years of liberation, but rather 70 years of suppression and oppression. The Chinese government has enslaved Tibetans inside Tibet for the past 70 years under the name of infrastructural development and evolution; he said as reported by ANI citing Radio Free Asia. "The subjugation of Tibetans is pursued using increased securitisation, intensified surveillance and a narrative on development, all of which are used as a political tool to integrate Tibet with China," Tsering was quoted as saying.

The Tibetan Community of Switzerland and Liechtenstein (TCSL) organised a peace march a few days ago to protest China's worsening human rights situation in Tibet. On September 24, a march was held from the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to the UN Human Rights Council building in Geneva, reported ANI. According to the latest report, "Freedom in the World 2021: A Leaderless Struggle for Democracy," Tibet is the second least free territory in the world, based on a study of political freedom around the world. It should be mentioned here that Tibet was a sovereign state before China invaded northern Tibet in 1950 with the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

China criticised at 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council

Meanwhile, on September 30, delegates from the United States, Denmark, Germany, and the European Union chastised China at the 48th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council for imposing a record of rights in Tibet. The member mentioned above states underlined their displeasure with Beijing's restrictions on Tibetans' religious, linguistic, and cultural rights. Furthermore, the United States stated unequivocally that China-linked economic exploitation, systematic racism, and surging destruction. It is worth mentioning here that Tibet is currently ruled by the Chinese Communist Party leadership in Beijing, and Chinese officials and authorities are in charge of Tibet's local affairs.

Image: AP/ANI