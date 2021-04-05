China's Covid-19 Vaccine Vero Cell To Be Administered To 500,000 People In Nepal

As the world currently witnesses the second deadliest wave of Covid-19 wave since the pandemic outbreak last year, Nepal recently announced that the second phase of its coronavirus vaccination drive will begin from Wednesday, using China-made Vero Cell vaccine— manufactured by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products in February this year. Nepal has granted emergency approval to the Chinese Vero Cell vaccine, given the active caseload that stands at 277,944 on Monday, while 273,240 people have recovered in Nepal.



On Sunday, Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population made the announcement where it hinted that at least 400,000 people will be initially vaccinated using the Chinese drug for Covid-19. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Dr. Jageshwor Gautam was quoted by ANI as saying "As many as, 500,000 of the total 900,000 people targetted for vaccination have already received Covid vaccines. These 800,000 doses of China-donated vaccines will be administered to the remaining 400,000 people of the targetted group," he detailed in a press briefing.

'Students studying under scholarship schemes will also get the vaccines'

He further said that the students pursuing their education in China under scholarship schemes and preparing to go for further studies would also be administered the vaccine made by Sinopharm. HouYanqu, the Chinese ambassador to Nepal handed over Covid-19 vaccines to Minister for Health and Population Hridayesh Tripathi at a special event organised at TIA on March 29.

The vaccines donated by China arrived!!ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/9NMUHnziSD — Ambassador Hou Yanqi (@PRCAmbNepal) March 29, 2021

Major nations hesitant over approval of Chinese vaccines!

Meanwhile, Chinese vaccines are still a subject of concern to many nations including India, Sri Lanka, and Vietnam. Senior medical experts in Sri Lanka warned that "The Chinese vaccine Sinopharm, which was being given by Beijing should not be used on Sri Lankan nationals." Moreover, Vietnam has also been hesitant in accepting vaccines from China, even as it recently began its inoculation drive. Vietnam has opted for the drug against Covid-19, which is developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca.



A global consultancy firm Control Risks has pointed that "China has failed to assuage fears of the lack of public data surrounding its Covid-19 vaccine." Also, China has been facing condemnation from major world leaders for spreading a "sanitised narrative of its coronavirus handling, and spewing online disinformation about the non-Chinese vaccines." However, a China-WHO study on the origin of the coronavirus and its links to the Wuhan market has been conducted, and a report is awaited, the WHO team recently announced.